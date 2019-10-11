UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3) vs. Michelle Waterson (17-6)

Luke Irwin: Joanna made it! Man, what a weird fucking week it was for Joanna Violence. From “no way I’m making weight” and Waterson declining the fight, to “what’s the big deal?” and easily making it. Anywho, regarding the fight, this one seems pretty straightforward for me, Joanna will use her absurd size advantage to keep Waterson at distance and banks an easy decision. Jedrzejczyk via UD.

Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (25-11) vs. Kron Gracie (5-0)

Luke: What a weird style clash THIS is. A pure grappler versus a flying, kneeing, zombie. Swanson has dropped his last four, and you have to assume if he drops this one, he’s cut and Bellator-bound. I think this fight is going to be hideous, with Swanson being gunshy to get in close and Gracie fighting a very Gracie-style fight, which is to say, fighting his way, or no way. A Silva-Maia affair, in other words. Swanson via SD.

Welterweight Bout: James Vick (13-4) vs. Niko Price (13-3)

Luke: As a fighter tends to do as they age, Vick has basically eliminated his submission game in favor of swinging and banging. Unfortunately for Vick, it’s been his lights that have been shut off in two of his last three. He’s more than likely fighting for his job, here. Price has also been living and dying by the punch lately, as well, faring marginally better. I think 50 large is going to these two and they’ll swing until one drops. Price via R1 KO.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (7-1) vs. Mackenzie Dern (7-0)

Luke: Dern’s toughest test here will be the scale. Ribas has fine grappling for an MMA fighter, but Dern has some of the best grappling in the world. Unless she can find a way to land a killshot early, it’s Dern’s to lose. Dern via R1 Submission.

Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (7-1) vs. Matt Frevola (7-1-1)

Luke: Pena is fresh off of spoiling Matt Wiman’s return party via TKO, but he’s mostly a submission fighter. So is Frevola, however, Pena has enough power that he can neutralize Frevola’s grappling and drop some hammers on him. Pena via R3 TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (12-4) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (29-11)

Luke: Meerschaert wins by the sub and loses by the sub. 21 wins with it, 8 defeats by it. So he’ll go for it, but Anders is strong enough and solid enough to avoid getting got, and he hits more than hard enough to put an end to that rather quickly. Anders via R2 TKO.