UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 10/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 451 2 2 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5 3 3 3 Colby Covington 352.5 4 4 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 5 5 8 Santiago Ponzinibbio 265 6 6 14 Robbie Lawler 236 7 7 6 Rafael dos Anjos 228.5 8 8 4 Jorge Masvidal 227 9 9 Kevin Lee 204 10 10 13 Anthony Pettis 177 11 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 172.5 12 12 11 Demian Maia 163 13 14 15 Vicente Luque 159 14 16 Michael Chiesa 148 15 15 9 Stephen Thompson 147 16 NR James Vick 141 17 13 Gunnar Nelson 139 18 18 Claudio Silva 137.5 19 19 Niko Price 127.5 20 20 Warlley Alves 123.5 21 17 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 121 22 NR Matt Brown 120 22 21 Sean Strickland 120 24 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 25 26 16 Gilbert Burns 112.5 25 23 Michel Prazeres 112.5 27 24 Alexey Kunchenko 112 28 48 Li Jingliang 107.5 29 27 Neil Magny 103.5 30 28 Geoff Neal 102.5 31 29 7 Nate Diaz 98 32 30 Mike Perry 94.5 33 40 Belal Muhammad 90 34 25 Alex Oliveira 88.5 35 32 James Krause 86 36 35 Ismail Naurdiev 83 37 33 Randy Brown 82.5 38 34 Sergio Moraes 80.5 39 31 Jake Matthews 80 40 36 Alex Morono 76 41 37 Alberto Mina 75.5 41 37 Diego Sanchez 75.5 43 NR Rustam Khabilov 75 44 41 Alan Jouban 69.5 45 42 12 Ben Askren 67.5 45 42 Curtis Millender 67.5 45 42 Dwight Grant 67.5 45 42 Mickey Gall 67.5 45 65 Muslim Salikhov 67.5 50 46 Bryan Barberena 65 51 47 Ramazan Emeev 64 52 50 Dhiego Lima 56 53 53 Lyman Good 50 54 49 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 55 54 Ben Saunders 48.5 56 54 Chad Laprise 47.5 57 56 Carlos Condit 45 58 57 Zak Ottow 44.5 59 58 Tim Means 44 60 59 Song Kenan 42.5 61 52 Nordine Taleb 41 62 60 Danny Roberts 40.5 63 61 Michel Pereira 36 64 73 Nicolas Dalby 33.5 65 62 Laureano Staropoli 29.5 66 63 Max Griffin 29 67 64 Chance Rencountre 27.5 68 65 Takashi Sato 22.5 69 67 Thiago Alves 19.5 70 68 Bartosz Fabinski 16 71 69 Court McGee 14 72 NR Luke Jumeau 12.5 73 70 Erik Koch 12 74 NR Tristan Connelly 10 75 71 Emil Meek 8 76 76 Callan Potter 5 76 72 Sergey Khandozhko 5 78 73 Daichi Abe 4 79 75 Cole Williams 0 79 75 David Zawada 0 79 75 Derrick Krantz 0 79 75 Hector Aldana 0 79 75 Kyle Prepolec 0 79 75 Kyle Stewart 0 79 75 Luigi Vendramini 0 79 NR Maki Pitolo 0 79 75 Ricky Rainey 0 79 75 Rostem Akman 0 79 75 Salim Touahri 0 79 75 Zelim Imadaev 0

