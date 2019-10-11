UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 10/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|451
|2
|2
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|370.5
|3
|3
|3
|Colby Covington
|352.5
|4
|4
|5
|Leon Edwards
|289.5
|5
|5
|8
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|265
|6
|6
|14
|Robbie Lawler
|236
|7
|7
|6
|Rafael dos Anjos
|228.5
|8
|8
|4
|Jorge Masvidal
|227
|9
|9
|Kevin Lee
|204
|10
|10
|13
|Anthony Pettis
|177
|11
|11
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|172.5
|12
|12
|11
|Demian Maia
|163
|13
|14
|15
|Vicente Luque
|159
|14
|16
|Michael Chiesa
|148
|15
|15
|9
|Stephen Thompson
|147
|16
|NR
|James Vick
|141
|17
|13
|Gunnar Nelson
|139
|18
|18
|Claudio Silva
|137.5
|19
|19
|Niko Price
|127.5
|20
|20
|Warlley Alves
|123.5
|21
|17
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|121
|22
|NR
|Matt Brown
|120
|22
|21
|Sean Strickland
|120
|24
|22
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|25
|26
|16
|Gilbert Burns
|112.5
|25
|23
|Michel Prazeres
|112.5
|27
|24
|Alexey Kunchenko
|112
|28
|48
|Li Jingliang
|107.5
|29
|27
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|30
|28
|Geoff Neal
|102.5
|31
|29
|7
|Nate Diaz
|98
|32
|30
|Mike Perry
|94.5
|33
|40
|Belal Muhammad
|90
|34
|25
|Alex Oliveira
|88.5
|35
|32
|James Krause
|86
|36
|35
|Ismail Naurdiev
|83
|37
|33
|Randy Brown
|82.5
|38
|34
|Sergio Moraes
|80.5
|39
|31
|Jake Matthews
|80
|40
|36
|Alex Morono
|76
|41
|37
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|41
|37
|Diego Sanchez
|75.5
|43
|NR
|Rustam Khabilov
|75
|44
|41
|Alan Jouban
|69.5
|45
|42
|12
|Ben Askren
|67.5
|45
|42
|Curtis Millender
|67.5
|45
|42
|Dwight Grant
|67.5
|45
|42
|Mickey Gall
|67.5
|45
|65
|Muslim Salikhov
|67.5
|50
|46
|Bryan Barberena
|65
|51
|47
|Ramazan Emeev
|64
|52
|50
|Dhiego Lima
|56
|53
|53
|Lyman Good
|50
|54
|49
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|49.5
|55
|54
|Ben Saunders
|48.5
|56
|54
|Chad Laprise
|47.5
|57
|56
|Carlos Condit
|45
|58
|57
|Zak Ottow
|44.5
|59
|58
|Tim Means
|44
|60
|59
|Song Kenan
|42.5
|61
|52
|Nordine Taleb
|41
|62
|60
|Danny Roberts
|40.5
|63
|61
|Michel Pereira
|36
|64
|73
|Nicolas Dalby
|33.5
|65
|62
|Laureano Staropoli
|29.5
|66
|63
|Max Griffin
|29
|67
|64
|Chance Rencountre
|27.5
|68
|65
|Takashi Sato
|22.5
|69
|67
|Thiago Alves
|19.5
|70
|68
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|71
|69
|Court McGee
|14
|72
|NR
|Luke Jumeau
|12.5
|73
|70
|Erik Koch
|12
|74
|NR
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|75
|71
|Emil Meek
|8
|76
|76
|Callan Potter
|5
|76
|72
|Sergey Khandozhko
|5
|78
|73
|Daichi Abe
|4
|79
|75
|Cole Williams
|0
|79
|75
|David Zawada
|0
|79
|75
|Derrick Krantz
|0
|79
|75
|Hector Aldana
|0
|79
|75
|Kyle Prepolec
|0
|79
|75
|Kyle Stewart
|0
|79
|75
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|79
|NR
|Maki Pitolo
|0
|79
|75
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|79
|75
|Rostem Akman
|0
|79
|75
|Salim Touahri
|0
|79
|75
|Zelim Imadaev
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments