By October 12, 2019

By: |

ufc fight night jedrzejczyk vs waterson fight card

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson
Oct 12, 2019
Amalie Arena
Tampa, Florida

 

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,656 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):
Joanna Jedrzejczyk   (15-3,  #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson   (17-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson    (25-11, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Kron Gracie  (5-0, #38 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Mike Davis   (6-2, #76 ranked lightweight) vs Thomas Gifford  (14-8, 2 NC, #76 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mackenzie Dern   (7-0, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas   (7-1, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Matt Frevola  (7-1-1, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena  (7-1, #31 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders   (12-4, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert   (29-11, #14 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Niko Price   (13-3, 1 NC, #19 ranked welterweight) vs James Vick   (13-4,  #16 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ryan Spann   (16-5, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark   (10-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Max Griffin   (15-6, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono  (16-6, #40 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Deiveson Figueiredo   (16-1, #5 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION GUILLOTINE

ROUND 1 (3:08)

vs Tim Elliott   (15-8-1, #10 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera   (14-5-1, #11 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (GROUND AND POUND)ROUND 3 (3:17)

Andre Ewell   (15-5, #35 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Miguel Baeza   (6-0) *** WINNER VIA TKO (LEG KICKS AND PUNCHES)- ROUND

2 (2:32)

vs Hector Aldana   (4-2, #79 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Marvin Vettori   (13-4-1, #19 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

vs Andrew Sanchez   (11-4, #31 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
JJ Aldrich   (7-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28 x 2) vs.

Lauren Mueller   (5-2, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

 


