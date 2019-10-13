Browns fan throws object at security guard, gets ejected from game

Browns fans are known for being passionate, but some of them really have no chill, especially when alcohol is involved during games.

And apparently, one particular fan had no idea where to draw the line, in terms of right and wrong, during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The game didn’t go well for the Browns, who suffered yet another close loss, dropping them to 2-4 on the season, in a year that they were favored to win the AFC North.

One fan was so frustrated, that they decided to throw an object onto the field, which hit a security guard. It resulted in him being kicked out of the stadium.

https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/11834789179628789

That fan needs to learn how to act in public.