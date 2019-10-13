Demetrious Johnson continued his dominant ways at ONE: Century

If you thought that going to a different country and organization would affect the mindset of Demetrious Johnson, think again. The former UFC Flyweight Champion breezed through Danny Kingad at ONE: Century this past weekend in Tokyo.

Johnson (30-3-1) won the contest via unanimous decision, giving him three wins in 2019. He also easily won the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix, just as the experts predicted. It was a great start to ONE’s run on TNT.

“Mighty Mouse” used his chain wrestling to control virtually the entire bout. Knees to the head, which are illegal in the UFC, were heavily used as well, providing Kingad no room to breath in the first two rounds. He had a small chance in the second, attempting an armbar, but to no avail. Johnson smothered him, giving the judges an easy idea on how to score this bout.

🐭 ONE FLYWEIGHT WORLD GRAND PRIX CHAMPION 🐭

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson claims the inaugural tournament crown with an awesome performance against a game Danny Kingad!@MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/AhNKRl1Dhe — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

One of the top fighters in the world today, Johnson’s resume is something to be in awe of. His accolades as of today:

First UFC Flyweight Champion

Eleven successful title defenses

Holds the record for most consecutive defenses in UFC history

ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion

It is expected that Johnson will face ONE Flyweight Champion Adriano Moraes as a result of the Grand Prix win. Moraes (18-3) has held the title multiple times and has been a staple of ONE since 2013-2014.

It has been an interesting couple of months for Demetrious Johnson. His first loss since 2011 came at the hand of Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. A controversial finish, DJ never got his rematch, even though the two are 1-1 against one another. He was then traded to ONE in exchange for Ben Askren, immediately making an impact.

A win against Moraes would further increase Johnson’s legendary status. He is hoping for a 2020 fight. With ONE looking to increase its influence in the United States, Johnson appears to be the right choice to lead them towards a successful future.