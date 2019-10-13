ESPN College GameDay is coming to Happy Valley for Penn State-Michigan

They’re comin’ to your (Happy) Valley!

After holding off to see Penn State polish off Iowa Saturday night, ESPN announced College GameDay is heading to State College next Saturday.

Penn State’s whiteout game will get the College GameDay treatment next Saturday. The home game in primetime against Michigan will be the main attraction for ESPN’s traveling pregame show.

This will mark the third consecutive season GameDay has made its way to University Park, Pennsylvania. GameDay made the trip to Penn State for last season’s game against Ohio State and for the Michigan game in 2017.

Penn State has previously played in a game highlighted by GameDay a total of 19 times but Penn state is just 7-12 with GameDay in town, either home or away. This will be the seventh time Penn State has hosted GameDay.

Penn State record when hosting College GameDay: 3-3

Aug. 28, 1999: No. 3 Penn State 41, No. 4 Arizona 7

Oct. 8, 2005: No. 16 Penn State 17, No. 6 Ohio State 10

Oct. 27, 2007: No. 1 Ohio State 37, No. 25 Penn State 17

Sept. 26, 2009: Iowa 21, No. 4 Penn State 10

Oct. 21, 2017: No. 2 Penn State 42, No. 19 Michigan 13

Sept. 29, 2018: No. 4 Ohio State 27, No. 9 Ohio State 26

