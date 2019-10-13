Look: Steelers fans completely take over road stadium for Chargers game

The Chargers and Dolphins may play half of their regular-season games at a stadium they call “home,” but the current system has actually been working against them, as nearly all of the tickets available are being bought up by visiting fans.

Los Angeles had the benefit of hosting the Sunday Night Football game in Week 6. That didn’t necessarily mean the Chargers had more support from their fans — in fact, quite the opposite.

Steelers fans completely took over Dignity Health Sports Park for the game, as the photos below show.

AYYYY @dannyhoyt THERE ARE ABOUT 25,000 OTHER STEELERS FANS HERE TONIGHT IF YOU NEED PEOPLE MORE FAMILIAR WITH THE CITY #HEREWEGO pic.twitter.com/Y2LCAvzNwd — pat muldowney (@muldowney) October 14, 2019

Phillip Rivers has more children than there are #Chargers fans in this "home" game. You hate to see it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BYtNGwLrGg — Watson Scott (@WatsonScott12) October 14, 2019

Look at the Steelers fans w the towels in LA. pic.twitter.com/pb5cfT45Qy — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 14, 2019

It’s a special moment when you stop and realize that Steeler Nation has completely taken over the home teams stadium. #HereWeGo #Steelers #SNF pic.twitter.com/YakhCL95l9 — ☢ 𝕁𝕆𝔼 𝕊𝕋𝔼𝔼𝕃𝔼ℝ 𝔽𝔸ℕ ☢ (@JoeSteelerFan) October 14, 2019

It looked like Heinz Field West.