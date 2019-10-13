Look: Stefon Diggs rocks awesome 'Soul Plane' cleats for Eagles game

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs made sure to roll up to Sunday’s game against the Eagles in style.

It was a big test for the Vikings, playing a non-divisional game against an NFC contender, and certainly a tough matchup. As such, Diggs made sure he had the proper equipment to get in the right mindset for the game.

He certainly did that, as he had some custom cleats created, showing some love for the famous “Soul Plane” movie, which has exceptional replay value, we’d like to add.

Stefon Diggs' Soul Plane cleats are epic 🔥🔥🔥 (via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/HazyXBcyh0 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 13, 2019

Diggs looks ready to “take off,” so to speak.