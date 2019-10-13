Odell Beckham Jr. makes insane diving catch (Video)

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made a habit of making insanely-difficult grabs, and often doing so by making it look easy, somehow.

OBJ’s pregame routine even involves him going out and snagging balls with just one hand on the field, which isn’t something we see all that often from receivers, but that’s just why Beckham has the feat down to a science.

He made a great diving catch during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks — laying out and risking it all on this play.

That catch went for a 41-yard gain, and was a big play in the game.