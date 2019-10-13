Barry Melrose Rocks

Tweet of the Moment

Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Tweet of the Moment

By October 13, 2019

By: |

I mean, it’s ok, I guess. Not much separates this quick animation from, say, the Calgary Flames graphics department. I mean, you even use fire in the logo. I do appreciate the pucks falling like coins in a jackpot, that’s pretty on brand.

, Barry Melrose Rocks

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home