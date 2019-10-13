Tweet of the Moment

I mean, it’s ok, I guess. Not much separates this quick animation from, say, the Calgary Flames graphics department. I mean, you even use fire in the logo. I do appreciate the pucks falling like coins in a jackpot, that’s pretty on brand.
More Sports
Fang's Bites 12m ago
Monday's Viewing Picks
All Times Eastern Boxing PBC Collection: Mares vs. Santa Cruz — FS1, midnight College (…)
Astros 18m ago
ALCS: Carlos Correa hits a walk-off home run against the Yankees to tie the series (Video)
You just knew that there would be fireworks when the Astros and Yankees were set to face off against one another in the American (…)
Chargers 1hr ago
Philip Rivers nearly starts fight by grabbing Mike Hilton during game (Video)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been known to talk trash to his opponents, but it often blows up in his face, as the Chargers simply (…)
Cowboys 1hr ago
Terrell Owens takes a shot at Jason Garrett, Cowboys after loss to Jets
Terrell Owens may have retired quite some time ago, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t still have lingering feelings about one of (…)
Ravens 1hr ago
Ravens go with "throwback" Lamar to beat Bengals, 23-17
The Ravens went back to a very conservative formula on offense to wear down the winless Cincinnati Bengals. Think of it as “refresh” on their (…)
MMA 2hr ago
Demetrious Johnson continued his dominant ways at ONE: Century
If you thought that going to a different country and organization would affect the mindset of Demetrious Johnson, think again. The (…)
NBA 2hr ago
Moe Wagner represents one of the Wizards many flyers
When the Washington Wizards got in on the Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers trade, Tommy Sheppard made an under the radar genius move. (…)
NFL 3hr ago
Look: Steelers fans completely take over road stadium for Chargers game
The Chargers and Dolphins may play half of their regular-season games at a stadium they call “home,” but the current system has actually (…)
The Floor Seat 3hr ago
Brock Lesnar Officially Facing His UFC Nightmare At WWE 'Crown Jewel'
As speculated, the match has been made official by WWE as the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will take on the newly signed Cain (…)
The Floor Seat 3hr ago
Tyson Fury Vs. Officially Braun Strowman Set For WWE 'Crown Jewel'
WWE.com officially announced later today that Braun Strowman will be facing Tyson Fury at the WWE Crown Jewel event in (…)
Comments