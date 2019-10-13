Tweet of the Moment

THIS IS VERY GOOD!! 5-2!! pic.twitter.com/8MzfKGNsrT — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2019

I mean, it’s ok, I guess. Not much separates this quick animation from, say, the Calgary Flames graphics department. I mean, you even use fire in the logo. I do appreciate the pucks falling like coins in a jackpot, that’s pretty on brand.