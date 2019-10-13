MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fight Card

By October 13, 2019

By: |

ufc on espn reyes vs weidman fight card

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman
Oct 16, 2019
TD Garden
Boston, Massachusetts 

 

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,630 – very weak

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 7,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN2 – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Dominick Reyes   (11-0,  #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Chris Weidman   (14-4, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Yair Rodriguez    (11-2, 1 NC, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens  (28-16, 1 NC, #14 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy   (5-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ben Sosoli  (7-2, 1 NC)

Lightweights:
Joe Lauzon   (27-15, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Jonathan Pearce   (7-3)

Women’s Flyweights:
Maycee Barber  (7-1-1, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson  (7-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Deron Winn   (6-0, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart   (10-4, 1 NC, #23 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Charles Rosa   (11-3, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Manny Bermudez   (14-1,  #19 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann   (9-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Diana Belbita   (11-4)

Featherweights:
Kyle Bochniak   (8-4, #41 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Woodson  (6-0)

Bantamweights:
Randy Costa   (4-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Boston Salmon   (15-8-1, #60 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Court McGee   (19-8, #71 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady   (9-0)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (12-3) vs Kevin Holland   (15-4, #28 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Daniel Spitz   (6-2, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser   (16-5-1)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman odds - BestFightOdds


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home