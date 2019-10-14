Look: Lions screwed by awful penalty calls in loss to Packers

Monday’s NFC North Showdown between the (2-1-1) Lions and (4-1) Packers carried huge divisional implications, and that’s why fans erupted with takes about what happened late in the game.

The Lions led throughout nearly the entirety of the game, but the Packers attempted to change that late in the fourth quarter. Green Bay had the ball, but a third-and-10 situation made scoring difficult for them. Not only them, they took a sack on the play, and it appeared they’d be forced to punt.

However, a late penalty flag on Lions defensive end Trey Flowers saved the Packers, giving them a first down to extend the drive. However, upon further review, replay showed that Flowers had his hands on David Bakhtiari’s neck, not his face.

If anything, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had HIS hands in Trey Flowers' face on these two plays #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/exnuYckIJK — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

The Packers later scored a touchdown on the drive, cutting the Lions’ lead to two. They later got the ball back, and with under two minutes remaining, it appeared the Packers would be forced to settle for a long field goal. However, another illegal use of the hands penalty on Flowers was called, and the Packers were awarded a first down. The problem was that, again, Flowers’ hand position did not warrant the bogus penalty.

No it is NOT the same play.. Trey Flowers had never been called for this penalty in his entire career!! Twice tonight! Wow #LambeauRefs pic.twitter.com/NnRvUk8N0S — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) October 15, 2019

Those two penalties were awful, and not only that, the referees appeared to miss a blatant pass interference call that should’ve gone against the Packers in between those two other penalties.

Sorry not the outcome we want.. no pass interference here 😂 I’m sorry for you guys out in Detroit #LambeauRefs pic.twitter.com/f8DzHj818j — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) October 15, 2019

Green Bay went on to beat Detroit, 22-20, and the referees sure seemed to help them do so.