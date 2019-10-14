Packers bettors blast Jamaal Williams for avoiding TD, costing many (Video)

Packers running back Jamaal Williams completely shook up the sports betting world when he used an against-the-grain maneuver to help seal Monday’s win over the Lions.

It happened with under two minutes remaining in the contest, with the Packers trailing 22-20, but only 11 yards from the end zone. Williams received a handoff from Aaron Rodgers, and the Lions players moved out of the way to let him score, since they had no timeouts remaining, and wanted the ball back.

Williams, however, played their game right back — as he did not try to score. Instead, he ran down to the two-yard line, then just laid down, rather than taking the touchdown.

The Packers ended up winning the game, 23-22. However, they were favored by 3.5 points, so they did not cover the spread. Had Williams scored, then they would have, and bettors were not happy about it.

Here’s what Williams had to say about it after the game.

Jamaal Williams helped a lot of gamblers out today by sitting down at the three-yard line: Did he want to score? "I thought about it so bad. I wanted to. But I'm like, 'Do what's best for the team.'"

Brutal.