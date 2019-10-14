PFL 7 Fighter Salaries - 2019 Season

Kayla Harrison, no surprise, is off to the PFL finals after winning on Friday night at PFL 7. She also, no surprise, was the top earner at the event.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Kayla Harrison: $125,000 ($100,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
David Michaud: $100,000 ($50,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)
Ray Cooper III: $100,000 ($75,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Magomed Magomedkerimov: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Glaico Franca: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Larissa Pacheco: $50,000 ($25,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Chris Curtis: $50,000
Brendan Loughnane: $40,000 ($20,000 base pay, $20,000 win bonus)
Bobbi-Jo Dalziel: $25,000
Sarah Kaufman: $25,000
John Howard: $25,000
Andre Fialho: $25,000
Sadibou Sy: $25,000
Nikolay Aleksakhin: $25,000
Jesse Ronson: $12,000
Matt Wagy: $10,000
Handesson Ferreira: $10,000
