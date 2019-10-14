Podcast: Wrapping up Penn State vs. Iowa and Week 7

It’s Monday, which means it is time to recap everything that went down over the weekend.

Penn State captured a hard-fought road victory at Iowa on Saturday night and the Nittany Lions moved up a few spots in the polls as a result of the win and a couple of other developments around the nation. We break it all down in today’s episode of the Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast.

Covered in today’s episode of the podcast:

Final takeaways from Penn State’s 17-12 victory at Iowa

Noah Cain once again leads the running game

Sean Clifford calms down

The defense continues to shine

Minnesota could be 8-0 when Penn State pays a visit

Two SEC East teams stumble, helping Penn State in the polls

Mailbag questions!

