Russell Westbrook supports Astros by sitting right behind plate in Game 2 (Photos)

The Rockets’ newest superstar picked an appropriate way to show some love to the city he now resides in.
Russell Westbrook had played the entirety of his career in Oklahoma City up to this point, but he was traded to the Rockets in the offseason, essentially replacing Chris Paul.
As such, he elected to hit up the best sports-related event going in Houston right now — Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Not only that, he was also spotted right behind the plate.
Nice seats, Russ.
