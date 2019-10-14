UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 14/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 1 2 Tony Ferguson 389 3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5 4 8 5 Justin Gaethje 253 5 4 14 Charles Oliveira 251 6 6 8 Dan Hooker 233 7 NR 11 Kevin Lee 204 8 7 16 Islam Makhachev 195 9 10 Carlos Diego Ferreira 182.5 10 5 9 Al Iaquinta 182 11 9 7 Paul Felder 181.5 12 11 15 Alexander Hernandez 159 13 12 Francisco Trinaldo 157 14 15 12 Gregor Gillespie 133 15 16 Beneil Dariush 132.5 16 17 Leonardo Santos 124 17 14 6 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 116 18 19 David Teymur 110 19 20 Nik Lentz 109 20 21 Scott Holtzman 101.5 21 18 10 Edson Barboza 98 22 22 Yancy Medeiros 95 23 25 Alexander Yakovlev 86 24 26 Jim Miller 83.5 25 24 Davi Ramos 78.5 26 27 Damir Hadzovic 76 26 27 Drew Dober 76 28 30 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73 29 NR Joe Lauzon 72 30 NR Michael Johnson 71.5 31 32 Magomed Mustafaev 71 32 23 Mairbek Taisumov 70 33 33 Vinc Pichel 65 34 31 Luis Pena 64 35 34 Clay Guida 58.5 36 35 John Makdessi 53.5 37 37 Desmond Green 52.5 37 37 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5 39 39 Joaquim Silva 51 40 40 Stevie Ray 49 41 41 Drakkar Klose 47.5 42 36 Lando Vannata 46.5 43 42 Devonte Smith 43 44 43 Marc Diakiese 41.5 45 44 Khama Worthy 40 46 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35 47 48 Frank Camacho 33.5 48 49 Alan Patrick 32 48 49 Joseph Duffy 32 50 51 Don Madge 27.5 51 51 Alex White 25 52 53 Dong Hyun Ma 24.5 52 65 Matt Frevola 24.5 54 54 Jared Gordon 23.5 55 NR Claudio Puelles 23 56 55 Jalin Turner 22.5 57 57 Joel Alvarez 20 57 NR Teemu Packalen 20 59 58 Christos Giagos 18 60 59 Josh Emmett 17 61 60 Mizuto Hirota 14 62 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 63 61 Gray Maynard 12.5 63 61 Roosevelt Roberts 12.5 65 NR Mark Madsen 10 65 76 Mike Davis 10 65 NR Ottman Azaitar 10 68 64 Jason Gonzalez 8 69 65 Alex da Silva 5 69 76 Austin Hubbard 5 69 NR Brad Riddell 5 72 68 Bobby Green 4.5 72 68 Jesus Pinedo 4.5 72 68 John Gunther 4.5 72 68 Matt Wiman 4.5 72 65 Thiago Moises 4.5 77 72 Clay Collard 4 77 72 Darrell Horcher 4 77 72 Jessin Ayari 4 80 76 Charles Jourdain 0 80 76 Dan Moret 0 80 76 Danilo Belluardo 0 80 76 Eric Wisely 0 80 NR Fares Ziam 0 80 NR Jamie Mullarkey 0 80 76 Kurt Holobaugh 0 80 NR Kyle Prepolec 0 80 76 Marcos Mariano 0 80 76 Rafael Fiziev 0 80 76 Rodrigo Vargas 0 80 76 Te Edwards 0 80 76 Thomas Gifford 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

