UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 14/19

ufc 242 fighter salaries

By October 14, 2019

Mar 30, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Gaethje won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5
2 1 2 Tony Ferguson 389
3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5
4 8 5 Justin Gaethje 253
5 4 14 Charles Oliveira 251
6 6 8 Dan Hooker 233
7 NR 11 Kevin Lee 204
8 7 16 Islam Makhachev 195
9 10 Carlos Diego Ferreira 182.5
10 5 9 Al Iaquinta 182
11 9 7 Paul Felder 181.5
12 11 15 Alexander Hernandez 159
13 12 Francisco Trinaldo 157
14 15 12 Gregor Gillespie 133
15 16 Beneil Dariush 132.5
16 17 Leonardo Santos 124
17 14 6 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 116
18 19 David Teymur 110
19 20 Nik Lentz 109
20 21 Scott Holtzman 101.5
21 18 10 Edson Barboza 98
22 22 Yancy Medeiros 95
23 25 Alexander Yakovlev 86
24 26 Jim Miller 83.5
25 24 Davi Ramos 78.5
26 27 Damir Hadzovic 76
26 27 Drew Dober 76
28 30 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73
29 NR Joe Lauzon 72
30 NR Michael Johnson 71.5
31 32 Magomed Mustafaev 71
32 23 Mairbek Taisumov 70
33 33 Vinc Pichel 65
34 31 Luis Pena 64
35 34 Clay Guida 58.5
36 35 John Makdessi 53.5
37 37 Desmond Green 52.5
37 37 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5
39 39 Joaquim Silva 51
40 40 Stevie Ray 49
41 41 Drakkar Klose 47.5
42 36 Lando Vannata 46.5
43 42 Devonte Smith 43
44 43 Marc Diakiese 41.5
45 44 Khama Worthy 40
46 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35
47 48 Frank Camacho 33.5
48 49 Alan Patrick 32
48 49 Joseph Duffy 32
50 51 Don Madge 27.5
51 51 Alex White 25
52 53 Dong Hyun Ma 24.5
52 65 Matt Frevola 24.5
54 54 Jared Gordon 23.5
55 NR Claudio Puelles 23
56 55 Jalin Turner 22.5
57 57 Joel Alvarez 20
57 NR Teemu Packalen 20
59 58 Christos Giagos 18
60 59 Josh Emmett 17
61 60 Mizuto Hirota 14
62 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5
63 61 Gray Maynard 12.5
63 61 Roosevelt Roberts 12.5
65 NR Mark Madsen 10
65 76 Mike Davis 10
65 NR Ottman Azaitar 10
68 64 Jason Gonzalez 8
69 65 Alex da Silva 5
69 76 Austin Hubbard 5
69 NR Brad Riddell 5
72 68 Bobby Green 4.5
72 68 Jesus Pinedo 4.5
72 68 John Gunther 4.5
72 68 Matt Wiman 4.5
72 65 Thiago Moises 4.5
77 72 Clay Collard 4
77 72 Darrell Horcher 4
77 72 Jessin Ayari 4
80 76 Charles Jourdain 0
80 76 Dan Moret 0
80 76 Danilo Belluardo 0
80 76 Eric Wisely 0
80 NR Fares Ziam 0
80 NR Jamie Mullarkey 0
80 76 Kurt Holobaugh 0
80 NR Kyle Prepolec 0
80 76 Marcos Mariano 0
80 76 Rafael Fiziev 0
80 76 Rodrigo Vargas 0
80 76 Te Edwards 0
80 76 Thomas Gifford 0

 

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

 

