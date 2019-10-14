UND Beats Canisius, 8-1

On Saturday night, the University of North Dakota finished off an important two-game, non-conference sweep of the Canisius Golden Griffins.
The Fighting Hawks outshot the Golden Griffins 77-23 on the weekend. Against the Golden Griffins, UND rolled four lines and 19 Fighting Hawks players recorded at least a single point this weekend. Next weekend, the Fighting Hawks travel to Mankato to take on the Minnesota State Mavericks.
I’ve seen where a few people minimizing this past weekend’s series sweep of Canisius. First, it’s a 180-degree turnaround from last season. Losing two games to Canisius would’ve been devastating. This season, moving forward, UND doesn’t have to worry about two Pairwise killing losses. There will be other landmines in the future that could trip them up.
Yes, Canisius was a bad hockey team, however, you play who’s on your schedule. That’s all you can ask. In the next two weeks, UND plays two WCHA foes. It’s imperative for UND to get wins in the next two weeks.
Adam Scheel was solid all weekend.
Adam Scheel leads them out.
Andrew Peski Checking a Golden Griffins Player
Peski get physical.
Boom!
Senior forward Cole Smith
Cole Smith is agitated after Colton Poolman was hit with a dirty knee
Collin Adams goes hard to the net.
Colton Poolman takes a shot on net.
Dixon Bowen had a strong weekend.
Tied up on the faceoff.
Gabe Bast scored two goals on the weekend.
Gabe Bast takes a shot.
Grant Mismash skates away with the puck.
Freshman forward Harrison Blaisdell.
Pre-Game.
JBD carries the puck up ice.
Jasper Weatherby wins a faceoff the hard way.
Jasper Weatherby took a step forward this weekend.
Mark Senden makes contact.
Mark Senden deep in the Canisius end.
Mark Senden scored a goal and two assists this weekend.
Cole Smith scored two goals this weekend.
Where’s Marv?
It was a hard-hitting series.
Junior d-man Matt Kiersted.
What was the call ref?
Canisius coach Trevor Large wasn’t happy with the call.
Chaos in front of the net.
Pride of the North Band.
Adam Scheel makes a big save.
Shane Pinto skates with the puck behind the net.
Shane Pinto takes a shot on net.
Shane Pinto scored (1g-1a–2pts) this weekend.
Pinto goes hard to the net.
Matt Hoover checks Shane Pinto.
Brad Berry gives his players some instructions from the bench.
Comments