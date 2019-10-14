UND Beats Canisius, 8-1

On Saturday night, the University of North Dakota finished off an important two-game, non-conference sweep of the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Fighting Hawks outshot the Golden Griffins 77-23 on the weekend. Against the Golden Griffins, UND rolled four lines and 19 Fighting Hawks players recorded at least a single point this weekend. Next weekend, the Fighting Hawks travel to Mankato to take on the Minnesota State Mavericks.

I’ve seen where a few people minimizing this past weekend’s series sweep of Canisius. First, it’s a 180-degree turnaround from last season. Losing two games to Canisius would’ve been devastating. This season, moving forward, UND doesn’t have to worry about two Pairwise killing losses. There will be other landmines in the future that could trip them up.

Yes, Canisius was a bad hockey team, however, you play who’s on your schedule. That’s all you can ask. In the next two weeks, UND plays two WCHA foes. It’s imperative for UND to get wins in the next two weeks.