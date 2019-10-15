Davante Adams has hot take about Packers RB duo, says 'you're on meth' if you disagree

Davante Adams wants everyone to know that the Packers have the best running back duo in the NFL, and if you don’t agree, well, you’re probably on meth.

That’s exactly how Green Bay’s star wide receiver put it in a tweet the morning after a big win against Detroit:

Our 1,2 punch at RB is the filthiest if u disagree well you’re on meth — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 15, 2019

Adams is obviously biased toward the Packers, but there’s definitely a case to be made for Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as the best running back duo in the NFL. Of course, the Vikings and 49ers might have something to say about that. Still, the tandem of Jones and Williams has been impressive to watch at times. Against the Lions, they combined for 151 yards rushing yards on 25 carries.

Much of Green Bay’s success this season has obviously relied on the play of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers have gotten a nice boost from the running game.