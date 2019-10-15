Fan confidence in Eagles heading to Dallas: shaken and stirred

It’s a weird mixture of “Trouble in Paradise” and “The Longest Yard” among Philly fans’ mindsets worldwide at the moment. Half of us are frustrated with the obvious coverage problems on defense, the constant injury concerns and the slow starts on offense which have plagued game plans. The other half of Eagles nation says it’s still early, things will get fixed starting with the Dallas game.

The back story of it all is we were fed a steady diet of promotion by both local and national media over the summer, to wit, “This team is loaded, a legit Super Bowl contender.”

What EYE see is a flawed contender at the moment, with a chance to redefine itself as a rejuvenated challenger. But it’s going to take some difficult corrections in the way the games are coached and played. As a team every player and coach is accountable for their individual self-improvements. No one can say for certain if the Eagles can fix things in time to save a promising season, but if they do it must start this Sunday night in Dallas.

“We need to start better on offense. We need to get off the field on defense. The deep passes, the big plays, that’s what is really hurting us,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. That sums it up simplistically, but fixing all that in one week ain’t likely.

DC Jim Schwartz has got to figure out how to make chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. HC Doug Pederson (who calls the plays on offense) has got to figure out some kind of sequence on offense beyond the opening scripts he’s been tossing out there followed by desperate comeback gambits and questionable play selections.

I, like you, have ideas on what needs to improve. Problem is we’re basically stuck with the personnel we have which in some cases has been a regretful situation. Zach Brown was cut yesterday despite his fully-guaranteed contract. The linebacker was playing a ton of snaps and making a fair share of tackles, but was having some trouble on certain reads within the Schwartz system. Maybe other factors were involved, but Zach will be the poster child for needed improvement at several key defensive positions.

Trade deadline (end of October) looms, but seriously, do you expect Howie Roseman to mortgage future high draft picks on one guy who might help fix things temporarily but will be difficult to re-sign next year or the year after? I doubt it. Besides, we need more than one superstar to fill the holes on defense Jim Schwartz has to deal with.

But give them a chance to right the ship in Dallas. You won’t hear me griping again unless they really stink things up down there.

Roster moves: Eagles waive CB Ryan Lewis, sign RB De’Angelo Henderson to the practice squad