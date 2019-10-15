Fighters of the Week

1. Marat Grigorian: Pressure, pressure, pressure all day. That’s what Grigorian brought in his first defense of his long-sought Glory Lightweight championship against Tyjani Beztati in the main event of Glory 69.

2. Jessica McCaskill: One year and six days after defeating Erica Anabella Farias by competitive unanimous decision to win the WBC World Female Junior Welterweight title, she successfully defended her WBC and WBA titles by majority decision over Farias.

3. Dmitry Bivol: In all the hype and later, bullshit and weirdness of Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut, Bivol had a world title to defend on DAZN, which he did with ease, on a wide UD over Lenin Castillo.

4. Gabriel Varga: Successfully defended his Bellator Kickboxing Featherweight title over Cristian Faustino via UD in the main event of Bellator Kickboxing 12 from Milan.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: After losing three consecutive title fights in two different weight classes, it was easy to count out Jedrzejczyk and say she was washed, but she got a nice rebound package in the form of 5’3″ Michelle Waterson. The Karate Hottie was game and was tough as nails, but Joanna wisely used her absurd size and length advantage to work her over with strikes. Joanna gets a headlining, strong win, and with the strawweight division playing hot potato with the title, Joanna Violence is right back in the hunt.

6. Aung La N Sang: In the main event of OneFC’s two-part biggest event ever, Sang defended his Light Heavyweight title against the current OneFC Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera. It was a night of thwarting would-be double-champions.

7. Demetrious Johnson/Christian Lee: The winners of the flyweight and lightweight OneFC Grand Prixs respectively, with only one of those being a surprise.

8. Josh Warrington: In a short night of work for the IBF World Featherweight champion, it took under two rounds for him to put out overmatch French club fighter Sofiane Takoucht.

9. Mariana Juarez: Defended her WBC World Bantamweight Championship in Zacatecas on Televisa with a UD over Carolina Raquel Duer.

10. Giorgio Petrosyan: To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Doctor won the OneFC Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix until shady circumstances in the early-going.

11. Kayla Harrison/Larissa Pacheco/Ray Cooper III/David Michaud: Your PFL finalists in the women’s lightweight and men’s welterweight divisions. And for Cooper, a return to the championships.

12. Oleksandr Usyk: Made an expected thrashing debut in the heavyweight division, although it was on a week’s-prepared Chazz Witherspoon.

13. Cub Swanson: Was in a must-win situation after dropping four in a row facing an absolutely bizarre stylistic matchup in Cub Swanson, and he came out with a win, that probably bought him another three years in the UFC.

14. Niko Price: An upkick KO! Holy fucking shit!

t15. Jiří Procházka: Knocked out Fabio Maldonado in the first round in the main event of RIZIN 19.

t15. Johnny Case/Patricky Freire/Luiz Gustavo/Tofiq Musaev: Moved on to the semi-finals of RIZIN’s Lightweight Grand Prix.