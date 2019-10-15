LeBron James backtracks following ill-advised comments about Daryl Morey

LeBron James is one of the most well-known and popular sports stars on the planet, so when he talks, the entire world listens, and he knows that.

As such, James has been known to use his platform to share his opinions on issues such as social justice and politics, especially involving President Donald Trump.

Generally speaking, James knows how to tiptoe on the line — without crossing it. That wasn’t the case this week, however, when he came out and said Rockets general manager Daryl Morey wasn’t “educated” enough to comment about the state of politics in China. That really wasn’t a good idea, and seemed as if he was taking a shot at Morey.

James was blasted by critics over his comment, and understandably so. He backtracked on Monday, though, saying that Morey wasn’t educated enough to understand the consequences of his comments.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Nice try to get out of that one, LeBron, but everyone knows what you really meant, and taking a shot at a rival GM’s intelligence really wasn’t a good idea.