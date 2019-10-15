Marcus Peters trade suggests Rams could be going after Jalen Ramsey

It didn’t take long for people to start putting two and two together after the Rams dealt Marcus Peters on Tuesday.
Why would a Super Bowl contender that is already without Aqib Talib trade away its Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback? Surely this isn’t Los Angeles’ way of giving up on the season after six games.
Shortly after the Peters trade was announced, rumors of Jalen Ramsey headed to LA began to spread.
It’s unclear exactly how the Rams would pull off a trade for the All-Pro cornerback, but The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore doesn’t think it’s impossible.
As it is, Ramsey is a bit of a hot commodity around the league with more than a few teams interested, so LA would have to blow the competition out of the water with an offer.
If the Rams somehow managed to get Ramsey, you have to believe they’d be right back in the conversation of Super Bowl contenders after a somewhat disappointing start to the season.
Comments