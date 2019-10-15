Marcus Peters trade suggests Rams could be going after Jalen Ramsey

It didn’t take long for people to start putting two and two together after the Rams dealt Marcus Peters on Tuesday.

Why would a Super Bowl contender that is already without Aqib Talib trade away its Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback? Surely this isn’t Los Angeles’ way of giving up on the season after six games.

Shortly after the Peters trade was announced, rumors of Jalen Ramsey headed to LA began to spread.

If it wasn't already on high alert, the Rams' Jalen Ramsey watch is now. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 15, 2019

I think Jalen Ramsey is headed to Los Angeles. The #Rams have cap room now. #NFL100 — David Robinett (@DRobSports) October 15, 2019

Hard to believe #Rams are done addressing the roster. Feel like trading Marcus Peters this is part of a bigger deal — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 15, 2019

It’s unclear exactly how the Rams would pull off a trade for the All-Pro cornerback, but The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore doesn’t think it’s impossible.

Re: #Rams potentially making a run at Jalen Ramsey: I would never rule the #Rams out, but the math is really hard. That said… — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 15, 2019

As it is, Ramsey is a bit of a hot commodity around the league with more than a few teams interested, so LA would have to blow the competition out of the water with an offer.

If the Rams somehow managed to get Ramsey, you have to believe they’d be right back in the conversation of Super Bowl contenders after a somewhat disappointing start to the season.