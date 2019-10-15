The HOVG Podcast: Jon Leonoudakis

By: The Hall of Very Good | October 15, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Leonoudakis.

Just in time to remember the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the filmmaker talks to the boys about growing up a San Francisco Giants fan, documenting the chaos surrounding Game Three of the 1989 World Series and his friendship with 2012 Shrine of the Eternals inductee Jim “Mudcat” Grant.

SHOW NOTES:

October 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake that stopped the 1989 World Series for ten days. I'll be screening my film, "The Day the World Series Stopped," about attending Game 3 in SF 10/19. Deets: https://t.co/xa9C5Ajy5O#baseball #89worldseries pic.twitter.com/TeR9Z3DQOj — Jon Leonoudakis (@jonl24) October 1, 2019

