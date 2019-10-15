The HOVG Podcast: Jon Leonoudakis
The HOVG Podcast: Jon Leonoudakis
By:
The Hall of Very Good
October 15, 2019
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Leonoudakis.
Just in time to remember the 30
th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the filmmaker talks to the boys about growing up a San Francisco Giants fan, documenting the chaos surrounding Game Three of the 1989 World Series and his friendship with 2012 Shrine of the Eternals inductee Jim “Mudcat” Grant.
(Download over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
VIDEO
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
, The Sweet Spot – A Treasury of Baseball Stories and Teambrown Apparel . Out of the Park Baseball
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
