The HOVG Podcast: Jon Leonoudakis

October 15, 2019

By: |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Leonoudakis.

Just in time to remember the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the filmmaker talks to the boys about growing up a San Francisco Giants fan, documenting the chaos surrounding Game Three of the 1989 World Series and his friendship with 2012 Shrine of the Eternals inductee Jim “Mudcat” Grant.

This week’s podcast was brought to you by The Sweet Spot – A Treasury of Baseball Stories, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

