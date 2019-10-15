Zach Norvell sends Warriors player to floor with sick crossover (Video)

All eyes have been on Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Zach Norvell Jr. during the preseason, as the former Gonzaga star appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

He showed that potential during Monday’s exhibition game against the Warriors, when he put Warriors guard Jordan Poole on skates.

Check out how Norvell used his sick handles to get Poole going one way, then use an extremely quick crossover to leave his opponent in the dust. Not only that, Norvell attacked the lane, and finished off the play with a layup — despite being fouled as well.

Zach Norvell Jr. had Jordan Poole on all fours and the Lakers bench went WILD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/s0y5rgcGve — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2019

What a play.