Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 16/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Light/Featherweight 543 2 2 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 418 3 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 410 4 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 384 5 5 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 359.5 6 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 321 7 7 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5 8 8 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 274 9 10 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 256.5 10 13 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 252 11 9 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 250.5 12 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 248.5 13 25 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 196.5 14 13 Benson Henderson Lightweight 195 15 16 Michael Page Welterweight 187 16 NR Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 177.5 17 17 Brent Primus Lightweight 176.5 18 12 Rafael Carvalho Light Heavyweight 175 19 34 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 171.5 20 19 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 171 20 20 John Salter Middleweight 171 22 20 Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 167 23 18 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 166 24 26 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 165.5 25 22 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165 26 15 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 148 27 28 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 142.5 28 29 Eduardo Dantas Featherweight 140 29 44 Adam Borics Featherweight 139.5 30 23 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 138 31 33 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 136.5 32 30 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 134 33 31 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 127.5 34 27 A.J. McKee Featherweight 126 35 23 Daniel Straus Featherweight 125 36 31 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 112.5 37 48 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 111.5 38 194 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 102.5 39 36 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 101 40 40 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 100.5 41 39 Ed Ruth Welterweight 98.5 42 61 Derek Campos Featherweight 95 43 35 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 92 44 115 Daniel Carey Featherweight 91 45 37 Henry Corrales Featherweight 89 46 61 Cass Bell Bantamweight 85 46 46 Charlie Ward Middleweight 85 48 42 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 84 49 47 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 83 50 50 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82 51 51 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 81.5 52 41 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 80.5 53 72 Joey Davis Welterweight 77.5 54 43 David Rickells Welterweight 76.5 55 164 Leandro Higo Featherweight 76 55 37 Shawn Bunch Featherweight 76 57 54 Mike Shipman Middleweight 75 58 52 James Gallagher Bantamweight 72.5 59 53 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 71 60 57 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 70.5 61 58 Jon Fitch Welterweight 70 62 86 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 67.5 62 61 Paul Daley Welterweight 67.5 64 85 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 67 64 178 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 67 66 48 Saad Awad Lightweight 66.5 67 64 Jordan Williams Middleweight 66 68 96 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 65 69 67 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 64.5 69 67 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 71 45 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 63.5 72 51 Mauricio Alonso Middleweight 63 73 86 Hyder Amil Featherweight 62.5 74 69 Logan Storley Welterweight 62 75 58 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 61.5 76 70 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 61 76 70 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 61 78 75 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 60.5 79 64 Corey Browning Lightweight 59 80 74 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 57.5 80 NR Derek Anderson Welterweight 57.5 82 76 Haim Gozali Welterweight 55 83 56 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 54 84 79 Aaron Pico Featherweight 53 85 NR Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 52.5 85 82 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 52.5 85 NR Nicolo Solli Lightweight 52.5 85 NR Tony Johnson Middleweight 52.5 89 80 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 51.5 90 164 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 51 91 84 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 49 92 86 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 47.5 92 150 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 47.5 92 86 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5 92 86 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 92 76 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 47.5 92 150 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 47.5 92 86 Nation Gibirck Lightweight 47.5 92 66 Pete Rogers Featherweight 47.5 92 86 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 47.5 92 86 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 47.5 92 NR Weber Almeida Featherweight 47.5 103 222 Keri Taylor Melendez Women’s Flyweight 47 104 60 Joe Warren Bantamweight 46 104 96 Marcus Surin Lightweight 46 106 99 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44 107 83 Joe Schilling Middleweight 43.5 108 100 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 42.5 109 101 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42 110 102 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 41.5 111 168 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 41 111 103 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 41 113 NR Erik Perez Bantamweight 40.5 113 86 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 40.5 113 76 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 40.5 116 105 Erick Silva Welterweight 40 116 105 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40 116 NR Nick Newell Lightweight 40 116 105 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 40 120 122 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 39 121 98 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 38.5 121 109 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 38.5 123 110 Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5 124 111 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 36.5 125 112 Nekruz Mirkhojaev Lightweight 36 126 114 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 35.5 126 189 John Teixeira Featherweight 35.5 128 NR Jon Tuck Lightweight 34.5 128 116 Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 34.5 128 116 Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5 131 118 Alfie Davis Lightweight 34 132 150 Dylan Logan Featherweight 32.5 132 148 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 32.5 134 205 Joshua Jones Lightweight 32 135 126 Pat Curran Featherweight 31.5 135 124 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweight 31.5 137 125 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 31 138 118 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 30.5 139 127 Charlie Leary Lightweight 30 139 127 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 30 141 131 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 29.5 141 NR Jordan Newman Middleweight 29.5 141 131 Josh Streacker Welterweight 29.5 141 209 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 29.5 141 209 Richie Smullen Featherweight 29.5 141 131 Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5 147 134 Frank Mir Heavyweight 29 148 123 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 28.5 148 147 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 28.5 150 150 AJ Agazarm Featherweight 27.5 150 NR James Barnes Bantamweight 27.5 150 136 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5 150 136 Justin Burlinson Welterweight 27.5 150 136 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 27.5 150 136 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 27.5 150 NR Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 27.5 157 143 Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27 157 143 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27 157 143 Jackie Gosh Welterweight 27 157 143 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 27 157 127 Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 27 162 NR Antonio McKee Welterweight 25 162 NR Ava Knight Women’s Flyweight 25 162 150 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 25 162 150 Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 25 162 NR Ian Butler Welterweight 25 162 NR Jason Jackson Welterweight 25 162 150 Justin Sumter Middleweight 25 162 150 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 25 162 NR Sabah Homasi Welterweight 25 162 NR Sunni Imhotep Lightweight 25 172 136 Ashley Reece Welterweight 24.5 172 163 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5 172 136 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 24.5 172 NR Johnny Eblen Middleweight 24.5 172 136 Will Fleury Middleweight 24.5 177 166 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 23 177 166 Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23 179 NR Adel Altamimi Featherweight 22.5 179 150 Andrea Fusi Welterweight 22.5 179 168 Chris Avila Lightweight 22.5 179 NR Dan Cassell Lightweight 22.5 179 168 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 22.5 179 150 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 22.5 179 150 Dominique Wooding Bantamweight 22.5 179 150 George Courtney Featherweight 22.5 179 168 Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5 179 168 Honor Kelesh Featherweight 22.5 179 168 James Bennett Featherweight 22.5 179 86 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5 179 150 Richard Kiely Welterweight 22.5 179 168 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 22.5 179 NR Sunni Imhotep Lightweight 22.5 179 NR Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 22.5 195 148 Myles Jury Lightweight 22 196 180 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 21 197 176 Darren Smith Lightweight 20 197 NR Patrick Mix Bantamweight 20 197 176 Terry Brazier Lightweight 20 197 222 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 20 201 178 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 19 201 198 Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 19 203 181 Aaron Chalmers Lightweight 18 203 181 Chris Bungard Lightweight 18 203 181 Kent Kauppinen Light Heavyweight 18 203 181 Nathan Rose Featherweight 18 203 135 Ryan Couture Welterweight 18 203 181 Toby Misech Bantamweight 18 209 186 James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5 210 188 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 16.5 211 187 James Terry Welterweight 14.5 211 190 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5 211 190 Paul Redmond Lightweight 14.5 211 190 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 14.5 211 190 Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5 216 195 Galore Bofando Welterweight 13 216 195 Pat Casey Lightweight 13 218 197 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 11.5 219 198 Joseph Holmes Welterweight 10 219 222 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 10 219 198 Luis Erives Lightweight 10 219 222 Peter Queally Lightweight 10 219 222 Walter Pugliesi Welterweight 10 224 NR Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 9.5 224 NR Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 9.5 226 201 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 9 227 204 Andy Murad Welterweight 8.5 228 208 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 5.5 229 222 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 5 229 209 John Beneduce Featherweight 5 229 209 John Mercurio Welterweight 5 229 NR Joseph Creer Middleweight 5 229 NR Lucas Brennan Bantamweight 5 229 NR Peter Ishiguro Featherweight 5 235 NR Kane Mousah Lightweight 4.5 235 209 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 4.5 235 216 Levi Matan Welterweight 4.5 235 209 Saul Rogers Featherweight 4.5 235 216 Will Morris Middleweight 4.5 240 NR Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4 240 NR David Duran Bantamweight 4 240 NR Jonathan Santa Maria Bantamweight 4 243 220 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 3.5 243 221 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5 245 222 Adam Gustab Featherweight 0 245 NR Albert Gonzales Middleweight 0 245 NR Azunna Anyanwu Heavyweight 0 245 NR Brandon Medina Bantamweight 0 245 222 Cindy Dandois Women’s Featherweight 0 245 222 Craig Fairley Lightweight 0 245 222 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0 245 NR Elias Anderson Featherweight 0 245 222 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 245 222 Fred Freeman Lightweight 0 245 222 Gerald Harris Middleweight 0 245 NR Hesdy Gerges Heavyweight 0 245 NR Hracho Darpinyan Middleweight 0 245 222 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0 245 222 Jeremy Spoon Featherweight 0 245 222 John Redmond Middleweight 0 245 NR Jon Manley Welterweight 0 245 NR Jorge Juarez Featherweight 0 245 222 Justin Roswell Welterweight 0 245 222 Keith Berry Middleweight 0 245 222 Keith McCabe Welterweight 0 245 207 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 0 245 222 Kirill Medvedovsky Featherweight 0 245 222 Kona Oliveira Welterweight 0 245 222 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 245 NR Luis Vargas Lightweight 0 245 222 Martin Hudson Middleweight 0 245 NR Mike Jasper Middleweight 0 245 222 Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0 245 222 Rodolfo Rocha Welterweight 0 245 222 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 245 NR Roman Salazar Bantamweight 0 245 222 Ron Becker Welterweight 0 245 NR Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 245 222 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 245 222 Ryan Walker Lightweight 0 245 222 Sam Slater Lightweight 0 245 222 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 245 222 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 0 245 222 Will Lavine Middleweight 0

