Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 16/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Light/Featherweight
|543
|2
|2
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|418
|3
|3
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|410
|4
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|384
|5
|5
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|359.5
|6
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|321
|7
|7
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|292.5
|8
|8
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|274
|9
|10
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|256.5
|10
|13
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|252
|11
|9
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|250.5
|12
|11
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|248.5
|13
|25
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|196.5
|14
|13
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|195
|15
|16
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|187
|16
|NR
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|177.5
|17
|17
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|176.5
|18
|12
|Rafael Carvalho
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|19
|34
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|171.5
|20
|19
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|171
|20
|20
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|171
|22
|20
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|Bantamweight
|167
|23
|18
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|24
|26
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|165.5
|25
|22
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|165
|26
|15
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|148
|27
|28
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|142.5
|28
|29
|Eduardo Dantas
|Featherweight
|140
|29
|44
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|139.5
|30
|23
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|138
|31
|33
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|136.5
|32
|30
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|134
|33
|31
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|127.5
|34
|27
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|126
|35
|23
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|125
|36
|31
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|37
|48
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|111.5
|38
|194
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|102.5
|39
|36
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|40
|40
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|100.5
|41
|39
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|98.5
|42
|61
|Derek Campos
|Featherweight
|95
|43
|35
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|92
|44
|115
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|91
|45
|37
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|89
|46
|61
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|85
|46
|46
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|85
|48
|42
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|84
|49
|47
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|83
|50
|50
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|82
|51
|51
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|81.5
|52
|41
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|80.5
|53
|72
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|77.5
|54
|43
|David Rickells
|Welterweight
|76.5
|55
|164
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|76
|55
|37
|Shawn Bunch
|Featherweight
|76
|57
|54
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|75
|58
|52
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|59
|53
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|71
|60
|57
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|70.5
|61
|58
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|70
|62
|86
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|67.5
|62
|61
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|67.5
|64
|85
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|67
|64
|178
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|67
|66
|48
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|66.5
|67
|64
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|66
|68
|96
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|69
|67
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|64.5
|69
|67
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|71
|45
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|63.5
|72
|51
|Mauricio Alonso
|Middleweight
|63
|73
|86
|Hyder Amil
|Featherweight
|62.5
|74
|69
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|62
|75
|58
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|61.5
|76
|70
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|61
|76
|70
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|78
|75
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|60.5
|79
|64
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|59
|80
|74
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|57.5
|80
|NR
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|57.5
|82
|76
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|55
|83
|56
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Featherweight
|54
|84
|79
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|53
|85
|NR
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|52.5
|85
|82
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|52.5
|85
|NR
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|52.5
|85
|NR
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|52.5
|89
|80
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|51.5
|90
|164
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|91
|84
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|49
|92
|86
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|92
|150
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|47.5
|92
|86
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|92
|86
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|92
|76
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|47.5
|92
|150
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|92
|86
|Nation Gibirck
|Lightweight
|47.5
|92
|66
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|47.5
|92
|86
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|47.5
|92
|86
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|92
|NR
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|47.5
|103
|222
|Keri Taylor Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|104
|60
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|46
|104
|96
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|46
|106
|99
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|44
|107
|83
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|43.5
|108
|100
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|42.5
|109
|101
|Andre Fialho
|Middleweight
|42
|110
|102
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|41.5
|111
|168
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|111
|103
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|41
|113
|NR
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|40.5
|113
|86
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|40.5
|113
|76
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|40.5
|116
|105
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|40
|116
|105
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|40
|116
|NR
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|40
|116
|105
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|40
|120
|122
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|39
|121
|98
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|38.5
|121
|109
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|123
|110
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|37.5
|124
|111
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|36.5
|125
|112
|Nekruz Mirkhojaev
|Lightweight
|36
|126
|114
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|35.5
|126
|189
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|35.5
|128
|NR
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|34.5
|128
|116
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|34.5
|128
|116
|Matt Perez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|131
|118
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|34
|132
|150
|Dylan Logan
|Featherweight
|32.5
|132
|148
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|32.5
|134
|205
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|32
|135
|126
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|31.5
|135
|124
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|31.5
|137
|125
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|31
|138
|118
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|139
|127
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|30
|139
|127
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|30
|141
|131
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|141
|NR
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|29.5
|141
|131
|Josh Streacker
|Welterweight
|29.5
|141
|209
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|29.5
|141
|209
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|29.5
|141
|131
|Ricky Furar
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|147
|134
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|29
|148
|123
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|28.5
|148
|147
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|28.5
|150
|150
|AJ Agazarm
|Featherweight
|27.5
|150
|NR
|James Barnes
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|150
|136
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|150
|136
|Justin Burlinson
|Welterweight
|27.5
|150
|136
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|27.5
|150
|136
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|150
|NR
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|157
|143
|Brandon Laroco
|Featherweight
|27
|157
|143
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|157
|143
|Jackie Gosh
|Welterweight
|27
|157
|143
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|157
|127
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|162
|NR
|Antonio McKee
|Welterweight
|25
|162
|NR
|Ava Knight
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|162
|150
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|25
|162
|150
|Cal Ellenor
|Bantamweight
|25
|162
|NR
|Ian Butler
|Welterweight
|25
|162
|NR
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|25
|162
|150
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|25
|162
|150
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|25
|162
|NR
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|25
|162
|NR
|Sunni Imhotep
|Lightweight
|25
|172
|136
|Ashley Reece
|Welterweight
|24.5
|172
|163
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|172
|136
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|24.5
|172
|NR
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|24.5
|172
|136
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|24.5
|177
|166
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|23
|177
|166
|Thomas Oswald
|Welterweight
|23
|179
|NR
|Adel Altamimi
|Featherweight
|22.5
|179
|150
|Andrea Fusi
|Welterweight
|22.5
|179
|168
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|22.5
|179
|NR
|Dan Cassell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|179
|168
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|179
|150
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|179
|150
|Dominique Wooding
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|179
|150
|George Courtney
|Featherweight
|22.5
|179
|168
|Giorgio Pietrini
|Welterweight
|22.5
|179
|168
|Honor Kelesh
|Featherweight
|22.5
|179
|168
|James Bennett
|Featherweight
|22.5
|179
|86
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|179
|150
|Richard Kiely
|Welterweight
|22.5
|179
|168
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|22.5
|179
|NR
|Sunni Imhotep
|Lightweight
|22.5
|179
|NR
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|195
|148
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|22
|196
|180
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|21
|197
|176
|Darren Smith
|Lightweight
|20
|197
|NR
|Patrick Mix
|Bantamweight
|20
|197
|176
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|20
|197
|222
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|20
|201
|178
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|19
|201
|198
|Frans Mlambo
|Bantamweight
|19
|203
|181
|Aaron Chalmers
|Lightweight
|18
|203
|181
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|18
|203
|181
|Kent Kauppinen
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|203
|181
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|18
|203
|135
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|18
|203
|181
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|18
|209
|186
|James Bochnovic
|Middleweight
|17.5
|210
|188
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|16.5
|211
|187
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|14.5
|211
|190
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|14.5
|211
|190
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|14.5
|211
|190
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|14.5
|211
|190
|Robert Morrow
|Middleweight
|14.5
|216
|195
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweight
|13
|216
|195
|Pat Casey
|Lightweight
|13
|218
|197
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|219
|198
|Joseph Holmes
|Welterweight
|10
|219
|222
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|10
|219
|198
|Luis Erives
|Lightweight
|10
|219
|222
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|10
|219
|222
|Walter Pugliesi
|Welterweight
|10
|224
|NR
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|9.5
|224
|NR
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|226
|201
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|227
|204
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|8.5
|228
|208
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Flyweight
|5.5
|229
|222
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|5
|229
|209
|John Beneduce
|Featherweight
|5
|229
|209
|John Mercurio
|Welterweight
|5
|229
|NR
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|5
|229
|NR
|Lucas Brennan
|Bantamweight
|5
|229
|NR
|Peter Ishiguro
|Featherweight
|5
|235
|NR
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|4.5
|235
|209
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|235
|216
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|4.5
|235
|209
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|4.5
|235
|216
|Will Morris
|Middleweight
|4.5
|240
|NR
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|240
|NR
|David Duran
|Bantamweight
|4
|240
|NR
|Jonathan Santa Maria
|Bantamweight
|4
|243
|220
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|3.5
|243
|221
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|245
|222
|Adam Gustab
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Albert Gonzales
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Azunna Anyanwu
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Brandon Medina
|Bantamweight
|0
|245
|222
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|245
|222
|Craig Fairley
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Elias Anderson
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|222
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|245
|222
|Fred Freeman
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Gerald Harris
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Hesdy Gerges
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Hracho Darpinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|222
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|222
|Jeremy Spoon
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|222
|John Redmond
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Jon Manley
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Jorge Juarez
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|222
|Justin Roswell
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|222
|Keith Berry
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|222
|Keith McCabe
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|207
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|222
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|222
|Kona Oliveira
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|222
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Luis Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Martin Hudson
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Mike Jasper
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|222
|Nathan Stolen
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Rodolfo Rocha
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|222
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Roman Salazar
|Bantamweight
|0
|245
|222
|Ron Becker
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|222
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Ryan Walker
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Sam Slater
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|222
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|222
|Wanderlei Silva
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|222
|Will Lavine
|Middleweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
