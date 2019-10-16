Doug Marrone gets testy when asked about Jalen Ramsey trade, didn't appear to support it (Video)

The Jaguars did finally trade away disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Tuesday, but not everyone was in favor of the move, apparently.

Head coach Doug Marrone was asked about it on Wednesday, and not only was he not thrilled about the question, but he appeared to indicate that he wasn’t really even in on the decision.

“And I wish we could get someone up here that can answer it for him,” Marrone told reporters, after clearly being upset about being asked the question in the first place.

Frustrating for Doug Marrone that he has to try to address questions that Dave Caldwell & Tom Coughlin should answer. He started to show that today #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/cNGjyZVqnf — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) October 16, 2019

That sure seemed to be Marrone’s way of saying that general manager Dave Caldwell and EVP Tom Coughlin didn’t really consult with him before trading Ramsey, and he wasn’t thrilled about not being in on the decision.