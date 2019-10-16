Fight of the Day: Daniel Hortegas vs. Jeff Glover

Date: August 30, 2015
Card: 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Championships
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Date: August 30, 2015
Card: 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Championships
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
The Houston Astros are among the best at picking up tells from pitchers, as they have a staff that’s devoted to watching countless (…)
With the trade deadline approaching, rumors involving Trent Williams have picked back up, but the Redskins insist they have no plans to (…)
The Edmonton Oilers return home after a largely successful road trip to battle the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Rogers Place. Edmonton (…)
The Jaguars did finally trade away disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Tuesday, but not everyone was in favor of the move, apparently. (…)
The Washington Nationals caught fire in June — coming away with an 18-8 record — and the team went on to make one of the most miraculous (…)
Heading over to the League Championship Series of MLB. Cardinals will face Nationals in the fourth game followed by Yankees vs Astros third (…)
When Alex Smith went down with a gruesome leg injury last November, it was assumed to be bad, but we’re now learning it was even worse than (…)
Cub Swanson got off the losing skid last weekend at UFC Tampa, and was the event’s top earner. Before we go any further, we should note (…)
East Rutherford, NJ 10/16/89 I waited in anticipation while the band tuned up for the second set. Rather than teasing an actual melody (…)
The Washington Nationals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series, dominating the St. Louis Cardinals — so (…)
Comments