Kevin Durant goes on Twitter rant about analytics

Nets superstar Kevin Durant is an extremely dominant and wise player on the court, but off it, he seems to find himself getting caught up in stuff that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.
Like his public image, for example, which he’s made clear in the way he’s handled himself on social media over the years.
KD even went as far as to create a burner account a few years ago just to defend himself on social media, which he eventually got caught using, and owned up to it.
Well, on Wednesday he had a lot to say, but he used his actual personal account to do so. The Action Network’s Matt Moore had been discussing the analytics behind attempting midrange jumpers vs. three-pointers, and KD disagreed with him.
Durant has a point, but he also needs to understand that NBA teams are building rosters around the “three-and-D” approach, so the era of rim-protectors and mid-range jumpers is a thing of the past.
Comments