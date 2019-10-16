Kevin Durant goes on Twitter rant about analytics

Nets superstar Kevin Durant is an extremely dominant and wise player on the court, but off it, he seems to find himself getting caught up in stuff that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

Like his public image, for example, which he’s made clear in the way he’s handled himself on social media over the years.

KD even went as far as to create a burner account a few years ago just to defend himself on social media, which he eventually got caught using, and owned up to it.

Well, on Wednesday he had a lot to say, but he used his actual personal account to do so. The Action Network’s Matt Moore had been discussing the analytics behind attempting midrange jumpers vs. three-pointers, and KD disagreed with him.

If you are shooting 50 percent on 2’s, even with the eFG drain, then OK, fine. Getting 1.0 points per possession is objectively good. When you dip is when it starts to be counterproductive. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 15, 2019

Sometimes it’s just the open shot. Why pass up an wide open look to shoot a semi contested shot? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

It’s not about me, I see dudes passing up open shots in the mid range, like wide open, to force passes to the 3 point line or force up bad finishes at the rim. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

Them game is going towards 3s and lays only so why would anyone work on that shot? If it wasn’t forbidden then players would work on it and they would develop that shot. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

U gotta be confident to make any shot, but whatever u work on the most is what you’ll be best at — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

Durant has a point, but he also needs to understand that NBA teams are building rosters around the “three-and-D” approach, so the era of rim-protectors and mid-range jumpers is a thing of the past.