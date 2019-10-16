LeBron James throws sick mid-air alley-oop to Dwight Howard

The Lakers retooled their roster in the offseason, and after missing the playoffs earlier in the year, it’s likely that they’ll not only rebound, but will also be fun to watch.

Seeing LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo on the same team, working out in the same locker room, is entertainment enough, as it’ll be interesting to see if personalities will clash. And skills-wise, add in Anthony Davis, and this Lakers team is a must-watch every game.

They showed that during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Warriors, when LeBron James tossed an alley-oop to Dwight Howard — while in the air — only to see the Lakers newest big man slam the ball home with authority.

Buckets.