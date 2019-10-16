Look: Cardinals caught packing it in before NLCS Game 4 even began

The Washington Nationals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series, dominating the St. Louis Cardinals — so much so that the visitors didn’t even want to see a Game 5.

It was evident in the way the Cardinals played defense, leading to a few runs on the board that really shouldn’t have been scored. It was also clear in the way the Cardinals took lazy, free swings while at the plate, which obviously didn’t work out well for them.

But what really spoke volumes was the way the team treated its traveling plans. The Cardinals actually parked its equipment van outside of their clubhouse — before Game 4 even began on Tuesday night.

An ominous sign if you are a #St.LouisCardinals fan. The Equipment Van is parked outside their clubhouse. #WorldSeries #Nationals pic.twitter.com/30HdST0iI9 — Charlie Moynihan (@MoynihanCharles) October 16, 2019

They clearly mailed it in.