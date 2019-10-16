Myles Garrett claims fan punched him in face

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the most physically dominant players in the NFL, and he’s one of the last people we’d look to pick a fight with.
Standing six-foot-four, weighing 271 pounds, he’s a human wrecking ball. And it’s not like he’s just big boned, either, as Garrett — like Aaron Donald — is ripped, and nearly all of that weight is muscle.
Apparently, though, one particular fan was stupidly brave enough to physically assault him, which really wasn’t a good idea, and was also quite disgusting, especially since it was over a simple autograph, according to Garrett.
That’s awful if true, and we hope that authorities handle the situation going forward.
