UFC Boston Prelim Breakout Star: Sean Brady

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

In a city known for it’s rich combat sports history, particularly boxing, we look to a fighter who has some damn impressive boxing. Although there are a ton of hometown boys on this card, we have to lean to the visitor on this one.

Sean Brady

Affiliation – Renzo Gracie Philly

From – Philadelphia, PA

Height – 5’9″

Weight – 170 lbs (Welterweight)

Record – 10-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The most obvious asset is the bad intentions Brady has on just about every one of his punches. When he throws a hook, there’s no doubt about what he plans on doing with it – knocking your head off. As a result, he’s finished a handful of fighters that way, but has also stunned a few others and locked in a submission, which shows that his game is not simply one-sided. In addition to the big shots and the ability to slap on a submission when needed, his wrestling is pretty strong as well.

Why he has been overlooked

Back in 2017, Brady won the CFFC welterweight championship. As one of the very best regional events in the mid-Atlantic region, this brought him quite a bit of fandom. However, after winning it and defending it for the first time, he spent a couple fights outside the organization. He fought for Shogun Fights, LFA and had a fight booked with ROC, which eventually fell through. While these were all high profile organizations as well, they weren’t on Fight Pass, as CFFC is, and they weren’t billing him as the champ. He did then go back to CFFC to defend his title once again, but we have to imagine the hype would be more if those in between fights were all title defenses.

What makes this a good match-up

Court McGee is a guy who has made his career out of being tougher and grittier than his opponents. He has a solid gas tank and good wrestling. With that being said, in the striking department, he does tend to get hit a lot. Take his fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio, where in just over four minutes he was hit nearly 40 times and was eventually KO’d. Against a power puncher like Brady, he won’t be able to take nearly 10 strikes a minute and still survive, no matter how tough he is. He also will have trouble taking the shorter fighter down in this fight, especially given that he too is a talented wrestler.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 185-77-1 (2 NC) (7 DNF)

SEE COMPLETE ARCHIVES HERE

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)