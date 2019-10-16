UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Cub Swanson got off the losing skid last weekend at UFC Tampa, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Florida State athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,597

Gate: $897,805

(click on fighter’s name to see full career pay)

Cub Swanson: $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Marlon Vera: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $109,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kron Gracie: $82,500 ($29,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michelle Waterson: $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Vick: $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marvin Vettori: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

JJ Aldrich: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $42,000 ($37,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Elliott: $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrew Sanchez: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $36,500 ($33,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Ribas: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Davis: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miguel Baeza: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Mueller: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thomas Gifford: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hector Aldana: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)