Buddy Hield feels insulted by Kings' most recent contract offer

Contract negotiations between the Kings and Buddy Hield have reached a boiling point ahead of next Monday’s deadline to get an extension done.

The 26-year-old shooting guard called the team’s most recent contract offer of four years and $90 million an insult. He also said that if the two sides aren’t able to strike a deal by Monday, he’s ready to find another team to play for.

Buddy Hield says he sees the Kings’ four-year, $90M offer "like an insult” and is ready to find another home if they can’t get a deal done by Monday 🍿 "I feel like I’m worth more than that. If you say I’m your guy…I just need you to show it." (via @JandersonSacBee) pic.twitter.com/mfbVvObEQ4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2019

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Hield and his agent are seeking a contract closer to $110 million.

If a deal doesn’t get done by the deadline, Hield would become a restricted free agent this summer. Technically, the Kings could still sign Hield then, but they would be competing with offers from other teams as well.

After a career year in Sacramento last season, Hield is certainly deserving of a new contract, but the Kings appear to be wrapped up in working out a way to keep the core of their team together. They have also offered Bogdan Bogdanovic a new deal, and they’ll soon be preparing for the extensions of De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley.