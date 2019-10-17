Buddy Hield not happy about Kings' extension offer, calls it an insult

Buddy Hield has made it known that he wants to be in the Kings’ future plans — if the money is right, that is.

Apparently, the money was not what he had hoped it’d be, and he’s not all that happy about it.

Hield is currently under contract through the 2020-21 season, and the team has already been working on an extension, to build around him and other young stars such as De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III.

The Kings reportedly offered him $90 million for an additional four years, and that’s not enough for Hield, who recently addressed the topic in speaking to reporters.

“I just know where my value is at, and I’m not going to budge for nobody,” Hield said, via NBC Sports California. “I work hard. I come in here every day and I do my job.”

“It’s not frustrated, I’m just speaking to my heart,” Hield continued. “I feel like people get mixed up with being frustrated. I’m just speaking what I believe and what I think. Like I said, there are 30 teams out there. If they don’t want to give me what I think I deserve, some team will give it to me. They’ll have the ability to match, or they’ll have the ability to let me go.”

“The goal is to be here,” Hield added, making it clear that he wants to remain with the organization.

Hield clearly has a set number in his head, but his production indicates he’s simply not worth $25+ million per year, and the Kings appear to agree.