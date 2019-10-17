Kyrie Irving debacle tarnished Brad Stevens' shine

There’s one obvious conclusion from this year’s NBA GM survey: Brad Stevens is no longer the golden boy of coaches.

Flashback to 2018 when Stevens was tapped best coach (47%), best at in-game adjustments (53%) and the 3rd best manager/motivator (17%).

This year, Stevens didn’t sniff a vote for best coach or manager/motivator and slipped to 2nd for in-game adjustments.

It’s not a surprise, the Celtics woefully underachieved last season under the leadership of Kyrie Irving.

Is Brad Stevens overrated? Somewhat. Does Brad deserve some blame for last year’s disaster? Yup, but after reading Al Horford’s comments last week, it became crystal clear that Kyrie Irving ruined everything.

On a happier note, the GM’s have entrenched Boston in 3rd place in the East.

