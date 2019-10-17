Luka Doncic, Terrance Mann trade shoves in heated altercation (Video)

Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic may only be entering his second season in the NBA, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he lacks confidence in his game.

Doncic is fresh off a Rookie of the Year award win, even though Trae Young put together quite a rookie campaign as well, and gave the Mavericks’ flashy scorer a run for his money. So when Terrence Mann tried to troll him during Thursday’s exhibition game, Doncic made it clear that he has not having it.

The officials called Doncic for an offensive foul on the play, in what looked to be a fairly weak call, and he wasn’t thrilled about it. Mann slapped at the ball and took it afterward, as if to rub it in, and that set Doncic off, so he responded with a shove, and the two went face-to-face, eventually having to be separated.

Luka and Terance Mann had to get separated 😬 pic.twitter.com/OzWTT3gSGy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2019

Maybe the Clippers were just upset because Doncic had put the moves on newly-acquired Kawhi Leonard earlier in the game.

Regardless, cooler heads eventually prevailed; such is the life of NBA exhibition play.