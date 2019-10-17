Mecole Hardman shows off sick speed, shreds Broncos defense for TD (Video)

Chiefs rookie receiver Mecole Hardman has burst onto the NFL scene in his rookie season, leaving opposing defensive backs in the dust in the process.

The 56th overall pick in this year’s draft hauled in his third touchdown catch of his career in Thursday’s Week 7 showdown with the Broncos, and it was fun to watch.

Hardman showed off his elusiveness and run-after-catch skills, when he a caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes — coming open over the middle — then turned on the afterburners for a sick 21-yard touchdown.

Matt Moore — Joe Flacco —who..😆..who..😂..who u got..? pic.twitter.com/VOwQbVw5ti — T.J.✌🏿️ (@TJordanII) October 18, 2019

Good luck stopping him and speedster teammate Tyreek Hill when they get going in the open field.