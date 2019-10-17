Promoted

Mike Tyson shadowboxes, proves he can still destroy guys (Video)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson still has it — apparently.

He’s been questioned by those that believe his recent business endeavors, including opening a marijuana ranch, have rendered him out of shape.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Tyson showed he still has quick hands, and can throw a nasty haymaker — which is what resulted in so many knockouts when he was in the ring.  Check out this recent video clip, which shows him shadowboxing with one particular guy at Tyson Ranch.

Yeah, no way we’re getting in the ring with that guy, he’s still a beast. Don’t let his age — 53 years — fool you.

