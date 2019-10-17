The Livest Dog at UFC Boston: Gillian Robertson

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Gillian Robertson

Opponent: Maycee Barber

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

The hype behind Maycee Barber is similar to that of Sage Northcutt when he first made his debut. Being as young as she is and as a longtime practitioner of several martial arts, she has a promising future (as her nickname may suggest).

However, in her last bout, she was outworked on her feet by JJ Aldrich. Eventually, she used her power to work in the clinch and get a knee for the knockdown for the comeback win. In this bout, that work in the clinch isn’t something she’s going to want. She’ll want to keep the fight at range as long as possible. But like her last fight, all of her fights in the UFC, and several of those outside of it, she’s relied on her top game and clinch work.

If she goes to where she finishes the majority of her fight, she’ll be walking right into Din Thomas’s gameplan for the fight, which could be the first big mistake of her career.





