Video of Patrick Mahomes' knee injury doesn't look good

The Chiefs — losers of two consecutive games — came out with a purpose against the Broncos on Thursday night, but a stroke of bad luck went against them early in the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran a quarterback sneak in the second quarter, and it went about as bad as that type of play can go — with a lot of weight from nearby offensive linemen landing on his knee at the end of the play.

2018 NFL MVP / #TexasTech alum Patrick #Mahomes left the game with a knee injury. He suffered it while converting this 4th & 1 in the red zone. #KCvsDEN #TNF 📺: @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/m3KtRKLRNu — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) October 18, 2019

Not only that, his knee appeared to twist upon falling, and it looked as if he needed to have gotten his kneecap pushed back into place afterward.

For those questioning, It has been confirmed: Patrick Mahomes dislocated his knee cap. pic.twitter.com/HppbG6HLZD — Chiefs Kingdom (@1RoyalKingdom) October 18, 2019

Players showed support for Mahomes after it happened.

Broncos players showed support to Mahomes before he got helped off the field 🙏 Respect. (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/LQJSTcFrAU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2019

Mahomes was ruled out for the game, and he’ll likely undergo an MRI on Friday to assess the extent of the possible knee injury. For now, it’s all about 35-year-old veteran Matt Moore, and the hopes that Mahomes’ injury isn’t serious.

