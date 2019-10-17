Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 18

1:00am: PFL Playoffs Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

4:00am: Team Ellis Boxing: Camilleri vs. Colomban (FREE Epicentre.tv)

6:00am: 2019 Al Ain International Championship (FloGrappling)

9:30am: UAE Warriors 8 (FREE Fite.tv)

1:00pm: FITE in Focus: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 8 (Fite.tv)

2:00pm: We Are Wolves: Ionut Baluta vs. Kyle Williams ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 8 Weigh-Ins (Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman Prelims (ESPN2)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman (ESPN2)

10:00pm: Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk/Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Luis Collazo (ESPN)

10:00pm: Emanuel Colon vs. Richard Zamora/Edina Kiss vs. Maureen Shea (Telemundo)

Saturday October 19

12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

4:00am: Alvin Medura vs. Thattana Luangphon/Thananchai Charunphak vs. Wittawas Basapean (DAZN)

4:00am: State of a Warrior Muay Thai ($12.99 Fite.tv)

6:30am: M-1 Challenge 105 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

7:30am: Victory 8: Legends of Hoan Kiem ($19.95 Epicentre.tv)

9:00am: 2019 Fall Brawl (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Murphys Boxing (UFC Fight Night)

11:00am: Shock ‘N Awe 30 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: 2019 Freakshow of Amateur Wrestling (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Lewis Ritson vs. Robbie Davis Jr./Ted Cheeseman vs. Scott Fitzgerald (DAZN)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 128 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Valor Fights 65 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: Atlas Fights 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: Spartyka Fight League 41 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: World Class Kickboxing Championships 16 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Honor Fighting Championship 11 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Evolution Fighting Championship 13 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 8 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 57 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Walkout Fighting Championship 18 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Wimp 2 Warrior Calgary Round 2 Finals ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Homecoming V: Crowley vs. Hussein (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 8 ($29.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Rumble in the Cage 62 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: WGP 58 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday October 20

6:00am: Pancrase 309 (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: 2019 Freakshow of Amateur Wrestling (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Big John’s MMA: Northern Chaos ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A Friday night hasn’t been this loaded since Boy Meets World followed Family Matters.

1. Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk/Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Luis Collazo: The rest of the card is weak, but goddamn is that one of the most compelling main events of the year.

2. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman: Good god, it takes a lot to make an entire fandom root for Jeremy Stephens, but Yair Rodriguez pulled off the unthinkable after their last contest.

3. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 8: Bigfoot Silva in bare-knuckle fighting. Good god, check the foundation of the building.

4. Titan Fighting Championship 57: Speaking of Fight Pass, when are they going to pick up LFA? Are they going to, even? Let’s fucking goooo!

5. Lewis Ritson vs. Robbie Davis Jr./Ted Cheeseman vs. Scott Fitzgerald: I’m definitely picking Fitzgerald to cut Cheeseman down.

6. Fight To Win 128: Solid card from the City of Brotherly Love, as Lucas Pinheiro and a freshly ADCC-winning Joao Miyao clash for F2W gold.

7. WGP 58: WGP comes to us live from Chile, featuring undefeated Chilean boxer Carolina Krespita Rodriguez in the main event.

8. Alvin Medura vs. Thattana Luangphon/Thananchai Charunphak vs. Wittawas Basapean: Waiting for the amyl nitrates to wear off after a wild night with your roommates?! Thai boxing!

9. Pancrase 309: Aguon hopes to pull another rabbit out of his hat and upset Isao Kobayashi for a second time and win Pancrase gold.

10. UFC Live: Gets to function as an actual, live, pre-fight show this week.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. WGP Women’s Flyweight Challenger Grand Prix Semifinal: Giuliana Cosnard (28-2-1) vs. Lailane Mota (10-2) [WGP 58]

4. WGP Women’s Flyweight Challenger Grand Prix Semifinal: Jacqueline Ayala (16-8-1) vs. Tina Black (5-2) [WGP 58]

3. Super Lightweight Bout: Felipe Diaz (24-7) vs. Nicolas Jara (28-2) [WGP 58]

2. WGP Women’s Flyweight Challenger Grand Prix Finals [WGP 58]

1. WGP Women’s Flyweight Championship: Carolina Rodriguez vs. Martina Bernile [WGP 58]

BOXING

5. BBBofC British Junior Middleweight Championship: Ted Cheeseman (c) (15-1-1) vs. Scott Fitzgerald (13-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Lewis Ritson (19-1) vs. Robbie Davis Jr. (19-1) Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

3. Welterweight Bout: Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (16-0) vs. Luis Collazo (39-7) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. Bare Knuckle Heavyweight Bout: Antonio Silva vs. Gabriel Gonzaga [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 8]

1. IBF/WBC World Light Heavyweight Championships: Artur Beterbiev (c) (14-0) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (c) (17-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Titan Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Martin Brown (c) (13-5) vs. Johansser Paulino (5-1) [Titan Fighting Championship 57]

4. Lightweight Bout: Joe Lauzon (27-15) vs. Jonathan Pearce (9-3) [UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman]

3. Featherweight King of Pancrase Championship: Isao Kobayashi (c) (24-5-4) vs. Kyle Aguon (13-7) [Pancrase 309]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Chris Weidman (14-4) vs. Dominick Reyes (11-0) [UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman]

1. Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (28-16) vs. Yair Rodriguez (11-2) [UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Super Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Jay Cox vs. Jeffrey Manlansan [Fight To Win 128]

4. 170lb Masters Black Belt No-Gi Championship: Enrico Cocco vs. Mike Padilla [Fight To Win 128]

3. 180lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Felipe Cesar Silva vs. Isaque Bahiense [Fight To Win 128]

2. 230lb Black Belt Bout: Kaynan Duarte vs. Nick Rodriguez [Fight To Win 128]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Featherweight No-Gi Championship: Joao Miyao vs. Lucas Pinheiro [Fight To Win 128]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: We have roughly nine weeks to provide birthday presents for the children! It doesn’t look promising!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Isao Kobayashi vs. Kyle Aguon

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Kudratillo Abdukakhorov over Luis Collazo

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman

Upset of the Week: Artur Beterbiev over Oleksander Gvozdyk

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes