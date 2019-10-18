Bryce Harper 'so happy' for Nationals clinching World Series berth

Nationals fans have been trolling the hell out of Bryce Harper since the team began postseason play, while his Phillies saw their disappointing campaign end after 162 games.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he harbors any ill will toward them.

Harbor was asked about how he feels with the Nationals reaching the World Series for the first time in franchise history — a mere months after he elected to leave them in free agency, in favor of the Phillies. But he’s happy for them, or at least that’s what he told Jayston Stark of The Athletic.

“No,” Harper said, when asked if he was jealous of the team winning the NLCS. “You know, jealousy isn’t good. For me, it’s about having the gratitude to go out and do what I do each day and not having an attitude towards anybody else.

“I think it’s about being able to be the person that I am,” the six-time All-Star added. “And not saying to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’m not a National.’ Or, ‘Oh my gosh, those guys are doing what they’re doing. I can’t believe it. I’m so jealous.’ No. I’m so happy for them.”

He also went on to say that he’s been watching the team closely during their playoff run.

“I’ve been watching a lot of it,” he said. “Those are the guys I played with and came through the organization with … I wish them nothing but the best. And that’s real. I have no hard feelings toward them, or (general manager) Mike Rizzo, or anything like that.

“You know, they’re a great team. And that’s why they are where they are.”

It’s great to see Harper saying all the right things, as it probably is a bit difficult to watch, given that the superstar slugger could’ve been there for their run, had he elected to re-sign withthe team.