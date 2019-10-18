Cardinals GM Steve Keim reveals team's plan for Patrick Peterson, amid trade rumors

Arizona Cardinals

October 18, 2019

The trade rumors may, once again, be swirling around Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the team plans to move him.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as general manager Steve Keim informed the media on Friday.

Not only does Keim not plan to trade Peterson, but he also shared why, citing that Peterson is currently in the prime years of his career.

It does appear that the Cardinals are done being “sellers,” and that they now plan to build around No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, in their decision to retain the 29-year-old cornerback, with the trade deadline roughly 10 days away.

