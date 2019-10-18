Joe Girardi gets emotional reacting to CC Sabathia's likely last-ever MLB appearance (Video)

CC Sabathia spent the majority of his MLB career with the Yankees, where he’s pitched from 2009 on, giving fans plenty of celebrate over the years.

Sabathia began his career with the Indians, but later landed in the Bronx, where he’s been revered by fans ever since. He’s a class act and a loyal guy, as it relates to his personality, and that’s been part of why he’s been such a perfect fit in New York.

It appears that he made his final postseason appearance in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night, as he got the job done, retiring two Astros hitters — drawing a huge ovation in the process, saluting fans one final time.

CC Sabathia is baseball's active leader in: wins, losses, games started, complete games, innings, hits allowed, earned runs, homers allowed, walks, strikeouts, and batters faced, among other things. Hell of a career, if it just ended. pic.twitter.com/5KRyZc4L2X — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) October 18, 2019

Joe Girardi managed Sabathia for a number of years in the past, so showed some love for his former ace during the postgame show that followed the contest.

“I love you man,” Girardi said.

If that was the last-ever time we see CC pitch, then we’re OK with that, because of how great a career he put together.