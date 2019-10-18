Will Jalen Mills start vs. Cowboys in Week 7?

After getting torched last Sunday by the Minnesota Vikings’ aerial attack, the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary will be getting back a key member in time for this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles veteran cornerback Jalen Mills told reporters on Friday that he’s going to start on Sunday night.

This means that he will be officially activated off of the PUP (physically unable to perform) list as the Eagles have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

Earlier this week, Mills practiced for the first time after suffering a season-ending injury last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former LSU defensive back was excited to get back on the practice field with his teammates.

“I’ve played this game for all my life, and I’ve never had this stint, or this long of an injury, where I’m off the field,” he said via the team’s website. “It was hard. But now that I’m out there, I’m excited. I was out there, high-fiving everybody, trying to bring the energy.”

Philadelphia could use Mills’ energy on Sunday night after their horrendous performance last week. As mentioned earlier, the Vikings’ offense attacked cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, and Craig James constantly.

Stefon Diggs had a career-high seven receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns. While Adam Thielen had six receptions for 57 yards and a score.

Furthermore, it was the fifth time this season that the defense allowed an opposing team’s wide receiver to accumulate 100-plus receiving yards.

That being said, Philadelphia is hoping that Mills and potentially Ronald Darby, who is rehabbing from a hamstring injury, can bring some stability to the beleaguered secondary.