Patrick Mahomes plans to return this season after MRI on knee reveals no significant damage

When Patrick Mahomes went down in Thursday night’s game against the Broncos, the worst was feared after the superstar quarterback stayed down clutching his right knee, but the Chiefs got the best possible news on Friday.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported, an MRI revealed that Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but there was no additional significant damage. The plan is for Mahomes to return this season after a brief absence.

The MRI has confirmed the #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but not significant additional damage, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV. He’ll seek additional opinions to be sure. The plan is for him to return this season after a brief absence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

Prior to the MRI results, Rapoport had reported earlier in the day that Mahomes was expected to be out at least three weeks.

Heading into the all-important MRI today, here is where it stands for #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: He’s expected to be out at least three weeks with a dislocated kneecap, but there is some real optimism from those involved that he can play through the ailment after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

This is the best-case scenario for the Chiefs. Worst-case would have been ligament damage to the knee, thus ending the reigning MVP’s season. It’s not ideal to go three games without one of the most dynamic players in the league, but Kansas City should be able to weather the storm with backup Matt Moore under center.

After last night’s win against Denver, the Chiefs are 5-2 with games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Tennessee coming up. We’ll see if Mahomes is ready to go in time for a pivotal division matchup against the Chargers in Week 11. If not, Kansas City has a bye the following week that could buy him some more time.