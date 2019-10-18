PFL 8 Fighter Salaries - 2019 Season

The race to the $1,000,000 PFL championship prize rolled on last night in Las Vegas, with Natan Schulte leaving with the biggest paycheck.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Natan Schulte: $125,000 ($75,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)

Daniel Pineda: $100,000 ($50,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)

Lance Palmer: $100,000 ($75,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Chris Wade: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Akhmed Aliev: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Jeremy Kennedy: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Alex Gilpin: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Nate Andrews: $25,000

Islam Mamedov: $25,000

Loik Radzhabov: $25,000

Rashid Magomedov: $25,000

Ramsey Nijem: $25,000

Luis Rafael Laurentino: $25,000

Movlid Khaibulaev: $25,000

Andre Harrison: $25,000

Alexandre de Almeida: $25,000

Ylies Djiroun: $10,000