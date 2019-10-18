PFL 8 Fighter Salaries - 2019 Season

The race to the $1,000,000 PFL championship prize rolled on last night in Las Vegas, with Natan Schulte leaving with the biggest paycheck.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Natan Schulte: $125,000 ($75,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)
Daniel Pineda: $100,000 ($50,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)
Lance Palmer: $100,000 ($75,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Chris Wade: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Akhmed Aliev: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Jeremy Kennedy: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Alex Gilpin: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)
Nate Andrews: $25,000
Islam Mamedov: $25,000
Loik Radzhabov: $25,000
Rashid Magomedov: $25,000
Ramsey Nijem: $25,000
Luis Rafael Laurentino: $25,000
Movlid Khaibulaev: $25,000
Andre Harrison: $25,000
Alexandre de Almeida: $25,000
Ylies Djiroun: $10,000
