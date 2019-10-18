Roberto Osuna explained how Yankees fans 'cross the line' during games

The Astros have not been getting a hero’s welcome from the home fans at Yankee Stadium during the American League Championship Series — in fact, far from it.

Astros players such as Josh Reddick have complained that fans heckled them in Game 3 and Game 4, which is to be expected.

What isn’t, though, is Yankees fans throwing objects at the players, as that’s completely crossing the line. Astros closer Roberto Osuna addressed reporters recently, speaking about how Yankees fans “cross the line” during games.

“Sometimes they really cross the line,” he said. “…MLB needs to do something about it. Bringing stuff about your mother and your family, you can say whatever yu what to us, and we’re not gonna get offended, but when you bring family or mother [into it], that’s too much.”

.@RobertoOsuna1 says Yankee fans “sometimes they really cross the line..MLB needs to do something about it..Bringing (up) stuff about your mother & your family..u can say whatever u what to us & we’re not gonna get offended but when u bring (up) family or mother..that’s too much” pic.twitter.com/o4Nxdhjeg9 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 18, 2019

Fans have to be better, as heckling is one thing, but pelting visiting fans with objects isn’t cool, and there’s no place for it.